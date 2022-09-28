‘Halloween in Haywood’ coming to downtown Brownsville Saturday

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town prepares for a Halloween festival this weekend.

Spooky season has approached once again, and Brownsville is kicking it off with “Halloween in Haywood.”

The festival goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors, lots of games, a hayride, a “headless horseman” that will be taking his ride at 6:45 p.m., and the film “Halloweentown” will be screened at 7 p.m. There will also be character meet and greets and stories for the kids.

This will all be located in downtown Brownsville.

“We are in the midst of transforming some of our shop windows into our potion stores, broom sales, and we are just excited to transform the downtown into what should be West Tennessee’s

best Halloween festival,” said Brittany Beaver, Executive Director of Main Street Brownsville.

Beaver says they hope to make this an annual event. Click here for more information.

