Jackson Theatre Guild presents “Oscar and Felix”

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild hosted a preview of its upcoming performance “Oscar and Felix”, by Neil Simon.



The play will officially be held starting Thursday September 29th through October 2nd.

It will be held at the the Ned McWherter cultural arts center.

The cast and crew have been rehearsing for 8 weeks now, preparing for the big production.

“This weekend we have the JTG’s production of Oscar and Felix. Story of these two guys with opposite personalities and so of course they clash, which presents some hilarious comedy and drama between two friends,” shared Ontoni Reedy. Reedy is the director for JTG’s production of Oscar and Felix.

The showtimes for the play are Thursday September 29th, Friday September 30th, and Saturday October 1st at 7:30 p.m.

There are also showtimes Saturday October 1st and Sunday October 2nd at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices are $24 for adults; $16 for all students through college; $18 for seniors 65 and older; the Saturday matinee is $15 for all tickets.