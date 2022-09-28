Janice Arnold Singleteary, age 62, a resident of Trenton, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Bells Funeral Home in Bells, TN.

Janice was born on August 10, 1960, in Brownsville, TN. She was a homemaker. She loved taking care of her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed playing on her phone in her pastime.

She is survived by her mother, Flossie Jones of Camden, TN; her father who raised her, James Carmack Arnold of Bells, TN; two sons, Anthony Singleteary (Kelly) of Trenton, TN and Justin Singleteary (Katie) of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Vince Edwards of Big Sandy, TN and Billy Ray Jones of Mt. Juliet, TN; one sister, Debra Porter (Andy) of Crockett County; and three grandchildren, Hudson, Ella, and Aiden. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Robert Paul Edwards; and two brothers, Mike Edwards and Mark Edwards.

The family has honored her wishes for Cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Bells Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.