Mary Fesmire Flake, age 91, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of the late Roy Edwin Flake, departed this life Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Flake will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Flake will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

She was born on July 11, 1931 to James Lafayette Fesmire and Mildred Sellers Fesmire in Bargerton, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Flake of 61 years and her parents and brother Tony Fesmire. She leaves behind three daughters, Suzie Doyle (Charles) of Munford, TN, Terri O’Neill (Andy) of Bartlett, TN and Lisa DuFur (Kevin) of Louisville, TN. She was known as “Marney” to seven grandchildren; Michelle, Heather, Amanda, Danielle, Lauren, Monica and Chuck (deceased). She also leaves ten great-grandchildren; Conner, Noah, Aubryn, Grant, Mackenzie, Garrett, James, Jillian, Liza, and Simon.

Mrs. Flake was a Christian woman who was devoted to the Lord. She was the matriarch of the family, always showing concern for everyone. Mary attended University of Tennessee and University of Memphis earning a bachelor’s degree in education. She became an exemplary elementary teacher for over 40 years.

She loved sports of all types, especially college football and basketball. She played tennis, softball, basketball, volleyball, track and badminton in college. Her ear was never tuned to one type of music. She loved every genre. Gardening was a passion along with enjoying all the wildlife that strolled by her home. Mary loved to dig for information on genealogy and shared this love with others. If you asked her what she was doing, she would probably answer with a few book titles for the night. She absorbed information like a sponge. Crossword puzzles and game shows kept her mind sharp and her iPad assisted her in keeping up with current events, family and friends. Most of all she enjoyed hosting family gatherings sharing food, fun and laughter.

Any memorials can be directed to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

