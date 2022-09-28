Mr. Javion D. Mayo was born on November 13, 2000, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 21, 2022.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Unity Temple C.O.G.I.C. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Family Hour will be held from 6:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m. both on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Montgomery Cemetery.

Per the Mayo’s Family request, they are asking that everyone who will attend the service to please wear all white attire and turbans and head wraps are acceptable. Also, the family has requested that NO T-SHIRTS WITH PICTURES or ANY AFFILIATION REPRESENTATION BE WORN.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home