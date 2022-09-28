Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck.

JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway.

According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details such as exactly how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available.

JPD said personnel would be on scene for a couple hours marking the scene, and travelers were encouraged to take an alternate route.

