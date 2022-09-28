New comic book aims to help kids address bullying in a safe way

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new comic has been created to combat bullying.

The Committee for Children is addressing bullying in a unique way.

For their fifth annual “Captain Compassion” campaign, they have created a new superhero comic book line to teach kids how to stand up to bullies in a safe and healthy way.

More than 20% of children say they have been a victim of bullying.

The Committee for Children have found that when kids are willing to stand up to bullies, the rate drops by 50%.

The committee is aiming for this new comic book line to inspire more children to take their stand.

This comic can also help increase communication between parents and their children about bullying.

“We know that 1 in 5 kids report bullying within a school year, and that may seem like a daunting statistic, but the good news is that what we also know that there are some really great prevention methods we can utilize,” said Dr. Tia Kim, VP of Education, Research and Impact at Committee for Children.

