Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

A news release states that around 3:45 a.m. on September 5, 2022, officers with the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Casey Jones Motel, located off the Highway 45 Bypass.

The release says officers arrived to find a man with a life-threatening stab wound and another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Following the attack, the release says a suspect stole property from one of the victim’s vehicles.

According to the U.S. Marshals, investigators with JPD determined Hudson and a 17-year-old were responsible, and issued an arrest warrant and a juvenile petition for the suspects. The fugitive case was then adopted by the Marshals.

Following an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force in Jacksonville, Florida, both suspects were arrested on the morning of September 27.

A release states the juvenile surrendered to the Two Rivers Task Force in Decaturville, Tennessee, while Hudson was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida.

The U.S. Marshals say the juvenile was transported to the Jackson Police Department, and Hudson was booked into the Duval County Jail in Flordia, awaiting the extradition process back to Tennessee.

