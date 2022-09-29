Dyersburg’s DOT Foods to donate $20k worth of food to local pantries

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A national company is hosting a kick-off celebration for thousands of dollars worth of food being donated to local pantries.

DOT Foods‘ distribution center in Dyersburg is diversifying $20,000 worth of products through their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program.

Local recipients include the Dyersburg Christian Center, Salvation Army in Dyer County, Reelfoot Rural Ministries, and the First United Methodist Church food pantry.

“This year, we’re donating $5,000 worth of food to each agency,” said Mike Duggan, General Manager for DOT Food Dyersburg. “This is food that comes right out of our inventory. It’s selected to help meet their needs, which is if they’re providing cooked meals or if they’re providing bags or boxes of food that we would tailor the selection to their needs.”

Neighbor-to-Neighbor began in 2014 and volunteers hope to keep increasing assistance and availability for years to come.

