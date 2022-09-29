High schoolers get personal experience with West TN colleges, universities

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted this year’s Jackson-wide College Fair.

The annual event is held by one of three colleges and universities in the city. This year, the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted the event.

Representatives from colleges all over Tennessee and neighboring states set up tables and allowed high schoolers to come in and learn about what each university has to offer.

This event allows students to begin making decisions about their futures early, so they will be prepared for college fall enrollment.

“For high schools to be in attendance today, it’s a very important part for the high school students to get the ball rolling, to hopefully plant some seeds in these students as they start thinking about going into college,” said Adam Johnson, Assistant Director for Recruitment and Enrollment Services at University of Memphis. “There’s over 50 colleges represented here today, so they’re here, we’re here to meet as many students as we can and showcase what we have here at our various institutions.”

Johnson says the University of Memphis at Lambuth is very honored to host this event every three years, and says they’re thankful that it went well.

