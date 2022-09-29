Police investigate series of auto thefts, burglaries in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a series of auto thefts and burglaries that occurred overnight on September 26, 2022.

According to police, the incidents took place in the north Jackson area, where the suspect stole firearms and body armor from unlocked vehicles.

Security camera footage shows the suspect aiming a firearm at a victim’s house as they committed the crime.

JPD urges residents to keep their vehicle locked at night, and provided tips to help avoid auto burglaries such as parking in a well-lit area when possible, keeping all windows rolled up when the vehicle is unattended, and removing all valuable personal property when leaving your vehicle.

The department also reminds citizens they can opt in to JPD’s new Camera Registry program so that police can easily request footage from outdoor security cameras that can help with their investigations.

Anyone with information on the auto burglaries can contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 425-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.