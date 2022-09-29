Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday.

The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths.

Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and experience a sense of community.

The carnival also had guest speakers come talk about things such as Alzheimer’s and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

After the guest speakers there were exercise classes to attend.

“It’s very important to have these resources available for them, not only available, but to also educate them on them, because if they don’t have them, they may not have access to certain kinds of healthcare,” said The Lift’s Marketing and Community Outreach Manager, Emily Muse.

The senior carnival was free of charge and open to anyone.

