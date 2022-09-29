Survivor shares what a cancer diagnosis means for young adults

JACKSON, Tenn. — A society is shedding light on what a cancer diagnosis means for young adults.

Dellyanett Rullan Pena is an actress currently in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

That’s a rare treatable type of blood cancer that limits the body’s ability to fight infection.

Pena now joins the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) to address unique concerns for younger patients.

Pena shared her story of hope and faith that continues to inspire others.

She also shared there are ways individuals and communities can help LLS and those affected.

“Donate, you know, that’s the biggest thing in this month,” Pena said. “You know, this is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and donating can help research. You know, doing our research as well, individually, is very important. Donating as well is huge, and they can also call the number 1-800-955-4572. You can talk to an information specialist as well, and they can communicate with you in 350 languages. So there’s a lot to do, and a lot of things we can do as well.”

LLS also has a variety of programs and free resources, like weekly online chats and support groups for families, friends, and caregivers looking to show support or learn more.

