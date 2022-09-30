Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.

Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.

Mr. Pepper married Dorothy Blackford in March of 1960. He was a truck driver with Yellow Freight for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed gardening and being outside with his wife. He loved watching westerns and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his 2 grandsons and son. Bobby will be missed by so many that he loved and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Pepper; son, Bobby Pepper and wife, Patty; son, Brian Pepper and his partner, Mitchell; daughter, Brenda Kono and husband, Skip; brother, Billy Pepper; and sister, Peggy Turner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ralph and wife, Stevi, Justin and wife, Brittany, Kristena and husband, Sammy, Megan, Daniel and Bobby III; and great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Lily, Aubrey and Rio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jessie (Bubba) and Larry; sister, Mary; daughter, Bonita Gibbon; and grandson, Brett Gibbon.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.