Cool for Football, Nice Weekend on the Way, Latest on Ian

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for September 30th:

Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff and drop down to the mid 50s by the 4th quarter of the games tonight. If you get cool easily, bring a jacket, hoodie or a long sleeve. The winds will die down as the games go on but it will be breezy around kickoff. The sunny and mild weather continues this weekend. We will have a look at some potential 80s in the forecast plus the latest on Hurricane Ian coming up here.

TONIGHT:

We hadn’t dropped down in the mid 40s since May 8th here in West Tennessee, but we did the last four nights and will again tonight. Some low 40s cannot be ruled out either. Skies will be clear and the winds will be light out of the northeast most of the night. If you haven’t turned on your heater yet, you should be ok again tonight. The weather for Friday night football looks great and temps will start out in the upper 60s and fall down into the 50s by the 4th quarter.

THE WEEKEND:

There is a chance for some cloud cover on the back side of Hurricane Ian, but we also might see sunny skies all weekend long. The storm could drift far enough to the west to bring some rain showers to Middle Tennessee but that is NOT the current consensus forecast from the storm. We will keep an eye on it as the week progresses, but as of now, impacts look to be minimal here in West Tennessee from Ian. Highs this weekend will make it up to around 80° and lows will fall down to the upper 40s or low 50s. The winds will continue to come out of the north this weekend and will remain breezy at times, but we should warm back up near or above normal.

NEXT WEEK:

Sunny and nice weather is expected to hang around West Tennessee for most of next week. We might see an increase in clouds towards the middle of the week and although a shower or two could return towards the back half of the week, chances appear to be quite low as of now. Highs next week should hang around 80° and lows will hang around the mid 50s. It will be warmer next week than it was this week but sunny skies and the north or west wind will be sticking around all week long as well. The next cold front looks to be on the way late in the work week and could make for a chilly weekend next weekend. Overall October is going to start out the same way September ended. We might need to start picking up some showers or drought concerns may try to return to some areas across the Mid South. We will end up well below normal on the month for average precipitation.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

According to the National Hurricane Center… Hurricane Ian made landfall again made landfall again on Friday at 1:05 pm CDT near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and an estimated minimum central pressure of 977 mb. The storm has become a post tropical cyclone with still has intense winds and heavy rain. A post-tropical cyclone is a former tropical system that no longer possesses enough tropical qualities to be considered a tropical cyclone. Post-tropical cyclones or remnants can continue producing high winds and heavy rains

The storm will continue northward impacting the the Carolina’s before turning to the northwest over the weekend. The storm could bring a few clouds our way but rain showers are not expected as of now. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the storm for any potential impacts to our region, but as of now, that seems unlikely. The next update comes out from the National Hurricane Center will come out tonight at 7pm.

Wind gusts were reported over 80 MPH on Thursday in South Carolina from the storm around the Myrtle Beach area.

The storm also brought heavy rainfall to the Carolina’s with some reports close to 10″ near Charleston, South Carolina and Moreheard City, North Carolina.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Although we enjoyed a few fall like days during the middle of September, it looks like the last heat wave of the summer is over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of the coolest weather since last Spring will be hanging around this week. There will be more chances for severe weather but overall, September is typically low for severe weather development. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are starting to monitor a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

