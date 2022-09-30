Day 1 of Jacob Barker Music Fest draws crowd to The Amp

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jacob Barker Music Festival kicked off in downtown Jackson Friday.

Music lovers filled The Amp through the evening as they heard a variety of performers.

The festival raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

After seeing how much the Make-A-Wish Foundation made an impact on his son and family, Ronnie Barker knew he wanted to give that same feeling back to other parents.

“The look on the family’s face when the wish gets granted makes all this work worthwhile, and like you said, we experienced that ourselves so we understand how that feels,” Barker said.

The festival also included a silent auction.

The event will continue on Saturday with more music and activities for youth. Click here for more information.

