Educator of the Week: Jerrica Walden

Jerrica Walden says she has always loved helping others learn, so she decided to become a teacher.

“I always liked helping others, and I always had some really strong teachers guiding my way through education and making me want to learn,” Walden said. “I ended up going down that path and really enjoying helping others learn what they need to learn while still having fun.”

Now Walden loves teaching her Pre-K class at South Elementary School and loves how flexible she can be with her students.

“With Pre-K, it includes something that’s still play, but with everything they’re playing with, they’re learning,” said Walden. “So you can do a lot with it and be really creative and just be messy and energetic.”

Walden says as a kid, she always had a big imagination herself, so she loves to bring that to life with her students. And sometimes it can get a little messy.

“Whatever it’s in math or literacy, I like doing messy things, so like making bread or doing paintings – something they can be so hands on that they’re so engaged that they like to get messy.”

Walden says using hands-on activities is the best approach to keep her students constantly engaged, and she tries to incorporate it in every subject.

“Especially for math, they’re very hands-on, so they’re always getting something like cotton balls or manipulatives, or they’ll have their own pictures they have to count in group together and they have to talk to a partner.”

Walden says she loves taking her students on adventures every single day and getting to see their imagination grow.

“Pretending in centers or playing the ‘floor is lava’ outside, you’re always taking them on an adventure, especially with this age,” Walden said. “So it’s always ‘let the adventure begin.'”

