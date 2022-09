LIFELINE Mobile Blood Drives – October 2022

LIFELINE Blood Services’ Mobile Blood Drives for October 2022

Jackson’s Int’l Food & Art Festival (10/1/2022 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

First United Methodist Church – Lexington (10/3/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Crockett Co. Courthouse (10/2/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Selmer Courthouse (10/3/2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Gibson Co. Courthouse (10/4/2022 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM)

South Fulton Elem. School (10/4/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

TN College Of Applied Tech. – Newbern (10/4/2022 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

TN Valley Electric Co. – Savannah (10/5/2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

First United Methodist Church – Paris (10/6/2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Cash Saver – Huntingdon (10/6/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival (10/8/2022 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

E.W. James & Sons – Martin (10/10/2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Food Giant – Parsons (10/10/2022 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Lowe’s – South Jackson (10/10/2022 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

First Baptist Church – Somerville (10/12/2022 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Mulherin Pharmacy – Brownsville (10/14/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Kenton Elementary School (10/17/2022 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Food Giant – Lexington (10/17/2022 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

South Gibson Elementary School (10/20/2022 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM)

Fellowship Bible Church – Jackson (10/23/2022 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

E.W James & Sons – Union City (10/24/2022 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM)

Dyersburg’s Vein Drain (Themed Drive) (10/22/2022 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM) & (10/23-10/25 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Jackson’s Vein Drain (Themed Drive) (10/27/2022 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM)

Click here for more information on LIFELINE.