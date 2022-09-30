Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted.

“Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”

For the next two weeks Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society is waving their adoption fee. Pursell says they hope this will help.

“We’re going to waive that for two weeks to kind of help get these animals out and into good, loving homes,” Pursell said.

Since posting on social media Monday about the waiver, applications started and continue to pour in.

“The community did hear our plea that first day with that social media post,” said Pursell. “We adopted and fostered out 16 dogs. There are so many more that need loving homes.”

Pursell says they have descriptions of the dogs up for adoption posted on several social media outlets.

The shelter has a few dogs that are heartworm positive, but Purell says don’t let that scare you.

“It is not a death sentence. It can be treated, very easily actually. When you see that, don’t let that deter you because some of these babies are diamonds in the rough really. You can have your best friend right here and not even know it yet.”

They say if you are thinking about adopting, just stop by or make an appointment. She says the goal for this push is to get back to a normal capacity.

“We never want to have to euthanize,” Pursell said. “We strive to be a no-kill shelter, but as overpopulated as we are, that is always in the back of our minds. We are trying to do everything to avoid that.”

The shelter is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an adoption event held on October 29.

Click here for more information.

For more local news, click here.