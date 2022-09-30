Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22 September 30, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Cynthia Crosby Cynthia Crosby: Driving under the influence Rachael Reynolds Rachael Reynolds: Violation of community corrections Richard Howard Richard Howard: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Robert Hunter Robert Hunter: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Robert Hunter: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Ronnie Weddle Jr Ronnie Weddle Jr: Simple domestic assault Shantea Bond Shantea Bond: Failure to appear, violation of probation Tina Sopczak Tina Sopczak: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin