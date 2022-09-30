Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22

Cynthia Crosby Cynthia Crosby: Driving under the influence

Rachael Reynolds Rachael Reynolds: Violation of community corrections

Richard Howard Richard Howard: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Robert Hunter Robert Hunter: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest

Ronnie Weddle Jr Ronnie Weddle Jr: Simple domestic assault



Shantea Bond Shantea Bond: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Tina Sopczak Tina Sopczak: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.