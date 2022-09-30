Redemption Road hosts annual Martini Party fundraiser at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to saddle up and throw on your cowboy boots for an annual fundraiser.

Redemption Road Rescue held its 8th Make It Shake It Martini Party.

The event took place at Hub City Brewing and this year’s theme was western!

This is one of the rescue’s biggest fundraisers.

The event featured a silent auction where guests got to bid on items like hats, quilts, paintings and more.

The rescue is completely volunteer ran, so all of the donations gathered will go right back into the rescue.

“We have 160 items in our silent auction, which is a record,” said Redemption Road Event Coordinator Amber Storey-Knight. “We have wonderful things and we’ve all worked very diligently on this and we will raise money for the horses.”

The rescue currently has a few horses for adoption and some new rescues on the farm.

