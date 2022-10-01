20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event.

Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance.





The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in attendance. It featured 14, 32, 62, and 100-mile routes, offering routes for various levels of riders to enjoy.

It was originally founded in 2001 as the Bagels and Bluegrass Bicycle Century Tour.

However, the event was renamed in honor of Dr. Trent Jones in 2018 following his passing.

“We appreciate ya’ll coming out to this event every year, and our students especially. Every dollar that we make from this event goes toward student scholarships,” said Jennifer Cherry, Director of Curriculum and Adjunct, Jackson State Community College.

The event is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

