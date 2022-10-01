Camp offers fine art skills to local kids

JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts.

According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson.

Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the Jackson area and will offer the opportunity for elementary and middle school kids to learn about the fine arts.

The camp will be held on Saturdays, beginning October 15, and will continue until the last event on November 5. Each day will feature a different type of fine art curriculum.

The following dates and times have been announced for the program’s schedule:

October 15 – Dance with Ballet Arts, Inc. — Conger Park at 10:30 a.m.

October 22 – Visual Art with Abby Wolfzorn – Stella Duncan Park at 10:30 a.m.

October 29 – Theatrical with Grayson Hart – Muse Park at 10:30 a.m.

November 5 – Musical with David McCall – Liberty Garden Park at 10:30 a.m.

For information about the Pine Arts Camp, visit The Ned on Facebook here or Jackson Recreation and Parks page here.