Carl Wayne Tippett, age 73, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Carl was born in Brownsville, TN on February 27, 1949, to the late Carl Hawkins Tippett and Opal Lee Campbell Tippett. He attended the New Testament Baptist Church of Centralia, IL. Also preceding him in death was his fiancé of over 8 years: Beverly Mercer; and three half-brothers: Franklin Tippett, Edward Lee Vanstory, Ralph Tippett.

He is survived by three brothers: Danny Tippett (Mary) of Chesney, S.C., Dale Tippett (Marian Horner) of Jackson, TN, William Hawkins Tippett (Angel) Reelfoot Lake, TN; two half-brothers: Joe Tippett and Robert Tippett of Jackson, TN; three sisters: Pam Birchett (Buford Ray) of Mt. Juliet, TN, Donna Smith (Sammy Harold) of Centralia, IL, Jill Baxter of Jackson, TN; He leaves a legacy of 8 nieces, 8 nephews and numerous extended family.