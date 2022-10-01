Cultural festival returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city.

Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance.





Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event included the parade of cultures, food booths, crafts, games, and musical performances.

One vendor experienced the festival for the first time this year.

“I have done some shows at different places around the country. I live here, but just have never done them here,” said Louie Haley, vendor.

The festival’s mission is to spread cultural awareness, promote cross-cultural engagement, and celebrate the diverse backgrounds of residents throughout West Tennessee.

“If you’re not here this year, get here next year. This is an awesome event. I absolutely love it. There is so much good food. The smells right now are amazing and surrounded by so many

great booths,” said Joshua Guthrie, vendor.

The Jackson International Food and Art Festival has been around for nine years with its tenth anniversary coming up next year.

