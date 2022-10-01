Jacob Barker Music Festival helps change a life

JACKSON, Tenn.–A crowd favorite music festival concluded its second night of fun with a giveaway that will warm your heart.

The Jacob Barker Music Festival hosted it’s 6th Annual event at the AMP on Saturday.

The festival consisted of live music, vendors, a silent auction, and even Make A Wish was represented.

Ronnie Barker, the co-founder of the Jacob Barker Music Festival, shares how they will help impact one special family from West Tennessee.”We are sending a family to Disney for a week. With all expenses paid.” Barker continues, “It’s a great trip, that’s the one my son went on. So we are excited for that, because we know exactly what they are getting. It makes it more important to us.”

This was the second wish the Jacob Barker Music Festival has been able to help grant.