Local university hosts a special walk event

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s.

Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s.



Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 4.06.04 PM

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease.

The walk had a great turnout. There were games, food, entertainment, and guest speaker, Brad Douglass in attendance.

“All of these people that have come out in the Jackson area, is a small but a wonderful part, of us trying to end this disease,” said Ashley Hennessey, Development Manager for West Tennessee.

The Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $55,000 at this year’s walk.

Before the walk began this morning, they had already raised half of that amount.

For more local news, click here.