Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend.





A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen.

The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty supplies, sports memorabilia, clothes, and more.

Some of the vendors in attendance were the Parched Pantry, Mad Batter, Truu Skin, and Della’s Southern Charm.

“Everyone brings a lot to this, a lot of energy, and especially the customers. It’s really nice to interact with different people. The cultures and everything is a lot of fun. Everyone is very

welcoming and courteous. We enjoy it very much,” said Maria Davila, vendor.

The flea market took place Friday 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Every first of the month if you’re not doing anything, please come out to the flea market and patronize the patrons. They are working very hard, and it’s a fun place to be,” said Lisa McGee, customer.

The flea market takes place every weekend at the beginning of the month.

To find out all the upcoming dates, visit www.hubcityflea.com.

