Lane students prep for Homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local college creates Greek plots.

With Homecoming week in full swing, the students of Lane College created Greek Plots in celebration of Homecoming.





Lane college had a close football game on Saturday winning 28 to 27.

And with the students hyped about the win, they were excited to start putting up these plots.

Multiple fraternities and sororities at the college participated in setting up Greek plots.

“We had a great game. We won 28 to 27 in overtime. It’s a great way to bring in our Homecoming, so we are going ahead and setting up our plots,” said Michael Davis, student.

This is a tradition that goes back many years. Lane College will continue celebrating their Homecoming throughout the week from today until October 8.

For a full list of all the events at Lane College this week, visit www.lanecollege.edu/lane-life/homecoming-2022

