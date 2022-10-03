Carroll Co. Mayor, Bethel President designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness month

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee.

Monday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, along with President Walter Butler of Bethel University, have written and signed a proclamation to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

WRAP advocates throughout the region are collaborating with counties in several activities and special events.

WRAP and West Tennesseans will “go purple” to support domestic violence survivors on October 14.

Pictures of individuals or groups wearing purple can be shared to WRAP’s Facebook page using the #wrapgoespurple hashtag.

Local advocates say domestic abuse and sexual assault remain hidden problems in our communities.

“It feels really good to be able to include everybody, bring communities together to bring awareness to domestic violence,” said Carrie Hollowell, Carroll and Weakley County Domestic Violence Response Manager. “Everyone knows someone.”

WRAP serves 19 counties in West Tennessee. Services are free and confidential and include a 24/7 helpline, counseling, and many more resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

