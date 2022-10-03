Cool Fall Like Weather Continues, 30s Possible this Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for October 3rd:

After a very quiet fall like weather week in West Tennessee to wrap up September, October is starting out very similar. We will see a nice mid week warm up before a potent dry cold front will be moving in later in the week making for a chilly weekend. If we don’t get some rain soon, drought concerns will return. We will talk about any potential rain chances in the forecast and your entire early October forecast breakdown coming up here.

Drought conditions have returned after being completely wiped out during the end of the month of August. We had a couple long dry spells in September that led to only seeing about 40% of a normal month’s rainfall for the month. We ended up over 2″ below average for the month.

Jackson was about completely caught up on yearly rain heading into September but now we are about 3″ under again on the year. After some rough drought problems in July, things improved significantly but appear to returning as October is going to start out very dry as well.

TONIGHT:

Clear skis and calm winds will move back in tonight across all of West Tennessee. That will keep the cooler weather around as we start the week. High pressure will continue to sit to our north keeping temperatures below normal. Lows tonight will again fall down to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies will dominate over the Mid South again on Tuesday with highs making it up to around 80°. The winds will go calm late in the day and try to turn back to the southwest overnight into the day on Wednesday. The winds will still come out of the northeast most of the day though. Tuesday night lows will again fall down into the mid to low 40s making for another chilly night.

WEDNESDAY:

The warmest day in the forecast and the warmest day we have seen in over a week will be here on Wednesday. A light southwest breeze should warm most of us near the mid 80s and mostly sunny skies will also be expected. Wednesday night lows will fall down to around 50°. Wednesday looks to be the last 80° for awhile and potentially the last 80° day of the year. Rain showers are still NOT expected.

THURSDAY:

A cold front will pass by sometime early in the day on Thursday but it appears to be another dry front. Chances for rain look to be below 10% as the front passes. We will see some brief periods of cloud but that looks to be about it. The winds will shift back to the north and be breezy at times as the front moves through. Thursday night lows will on fall down to the mid 50s because the winds should stay breezy Thursday night into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be a cool day and temperatures will be back below normal. Highs will only reach the low 70s on Friday and Friday night lows will fall down to 40° with some of us falling into the upper 30s. Sunny skies will hang around for most of the day on Friday and the winds will be breezy out of the north. It will be quite chilly for Friday night football games this week.

THE WEEKEND:

The coolest weather this season so far looks to be moving in for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday will warm back up to around 70°, staying below normal. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend and the winds will come out of the north or northeast all weekend long. Saturday night lows are likely to fall into the upper 30s for most of West Tennessee but as of now, it looks like we will stay above freezing avoiding any Frost Advisories but it will be close for some areas north of Madison county.

FINAL THOUGHT:

It looks like the last heat wave of the summer was over on September 22nd, just in time for the beginning of fall. Some of the coolest weather since last Spring will be hanging around again this week. There will be more chances for severe weather as October is the start of our second severe weather season. The tropics have been started out quiet but usually begin to heat up towards the beginning of fall and we are again monitoring a few systems that could move into the Gulf of Mexico in the middle of the month or October. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here.

