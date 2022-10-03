Jackson police investigate Sunday robbery at Huck’s gas station

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to the Jackson Police Department, a robbery took place Sunday at a local gas station.

In a social media post, JPD says officers responded to a robbery at Huck’s, a convenience store located at 7 Ridgecrest Road around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, two males entered the gas station.

One of the males wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants entered the office and stole a large amount of cash.

The suspect struggled with an employee while attempting to steal money.

Police say the two suspects left the scene in a four door blue Mazda 6 sedan.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

For more local crime stories, click here.