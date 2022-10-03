Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week.

Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party.

“This is the midnight breakfast, and the biggest hype for this event is really just getting together, the students just having fun, and everybody just bonding together,” said Senior Class President Todayja Bonner.

Lane’s Homecoming week will continue with an opening prayer, a comedy show, step show, and their homecoming game, just to name a few of the activities.