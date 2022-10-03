Mugshots : Madison County : 09/30/22 – 10/03/22 October 3, 2022 WBBJ Staff, David Bishop David Bishop: Driving while unlicensed Alex Morales Alex Morales: Shoplifting/theft of property Andrew Boykin Andrew Boykin: Vandalism Antonieta Morales Perez Antonieta Morales Perez: Shoplifting/theft of property Arthur Johnson Arthur Johnson: Failure to appear Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Driving on revoked/suspended license Crescenciano Reyes Crescenciano Reyes: Driving under the influence Daniel Hallford Daniel Hallford: Driving under the influence Dante Holliday Dante Holliday: Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Dante Holliday: Possession of stolen property, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption Darvius Chatman Darvius Chatman: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Daymardis Forrest Daymardis Forrest: Assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Deandre Long Deandre Long: Vandalism, evading arrest Demetrie Batiste Demetrie Batiste: Shoplifting/theft of property Demetrius Jones Demetrius Jones: Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license James Cupples James Cupples: Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license James Knox James Knox: Failure to appear James Terry James Terry: Contempt of court Jamie Pruitt Jamie Pruitt: Evading arrest Jarvis Degraffreed Jarvis Degraffreed: Violation of probation Jason Ezell Jason Ezell: Criminal trespass Jennifer White Jennifer White: Driving under the influence, child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Jerry Mallard Jerry Mallard: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jimmy Jones Jimmy Jones: Driving under the influence John Brown John Brown: Driving on revoked/suspended license, ignition interlock devices required Joseph Jones Joseph Jones: Forgery Josh Holloway Josh Holloway: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Keonte Nisby Keonte Nisby: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Kevin Rivera Kevin Rivera: Failure to appear Kiera Carney Kiera Carney: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange Mark Jones Mark Jones: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Public intoxication, criminal trespass Montrel Antwon Huddleston Montrel Antwon Huddleston: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear Patrick Murphy Patrick Murphy: Aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault Quincy Johnson Quincy Johnson: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Sarah Simpson Davis Sarah Simpson Davis: Violation of community corrections Shelby Mahr-Hall Shelby Mahr-Hall: Burglary Susan Willis Susan Willis: Violation of community corrections Tevelle Chism Tevelle Chism: Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/30/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin