MyTN mobile app recognized with national award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A mobile app that connects Tennesseans to state services has been honored with an award from the Center for Digital Government.

The Department of Finance and Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions and Customer Focused Government division produced the app, called MyTN. The agency says it offers a single access point for government services and offers notification and alerts.

The app is one of 13 from across the U.S. to receive Government Experience Awards. The awards recognize achievements that improve the experience of government services, the department said.

MyTN can be downloaded in the Apple App store or in Google Play.

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute and is a division of e.Republic.

