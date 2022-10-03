Prayer service kicks off Homecoming week at Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college holds a prayer service to open homecoming.

Lane College is excited to start celebrating homecoming week.

Monday morning, the college had a prayer service to kick the week off.

Several students were in attendance to show their support and school spirit.

The prayer service started at 11 this morning. There was music followed by prayer.

“Lane College is a Christian University and we begin our activities and events with prayer,” said Darlette Samuels, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Chief of Staff. “Today, our students along with our faculty and staff will pause and will come together for a prayer service as we begin a week long of Homecoming events and activities.”

Lane College will hold a variety of activities and events this week for their homecoming. Click here for more information.

