Protecting your information amid a rise in cyber threats

Cyber threats are any technology based threat against companies, individuals, or businesses. Cyber threats affect people in many ways, such as stealing banking information or even industrial control system manipulation.

Chris Roberti, Senior Vice President for Cyber, Space and National Security Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, describes two of the most common threats to individuals.

“What we’re seeing mostly are things like ransomware attacks, which is a cyber attack coupled with a demand payment for payment, and secondly, business email compromise, which is where the attackers will get inside your system observe what’s happening and then create a fraudulent payment request to a fake vendor or other entity,” Roberti said.

Roberti says that most of these attacks come from other countries by either criminal gangs or even foreign governments.

To protect yourself from cyber attacks, Roberti recommends to learn about cyber threats, frequently change your passwords, enable multi-factor authentication, or make sure you have a backup of your information.

“You need to recognize that attacks can come from different ways,” Roberti said. “It can come from having a very easy to guess password, so that’s why you need to have complex passwords.”

