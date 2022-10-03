‘Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds’ opens at Discovery Park of America

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America’s annual pumpkin village has reopened with a twist from far, far away.

“Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” is now open at Discovery Park through October 31.

Guests can enjoy a walk through the autumn wonderland and see their favorite “Star Wars” characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Yoda and more.

A news release states the pumpkins were grown by Nanney Farms Pumpkin Patch in Sharon, Tennessee.

“Star Gourds” is open during regular operating hours and is free with museum and park admission or membership.

