Travis Ray Anthony Kennon, age 39, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022 at his home.

Travis was born January 5, 1983 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Johnny Ray Kennon and Libby Manley Kennon. He was employed as a coil builder and was a member of Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed riding and working on four-wheelers, playing cards and he loved children, especially aggravating his nieces.

Travis is survived by his parents, Johnny Ray and Libby Kennon; two sisters, Cheryl Thompson (Brad) and Amy Dodge (Shannon); three brothers, Dustin Colson, Danny McCullough and Chris Cleveland (Selena); his grandmother, Mildred Cannon (Richard); two nieces, Taylor Dodge and Braeleigh Dodge; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beldon and Ora Virginia Kennon and Joe Manley, Sr.

A visitation for Travis will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dennis Neenan officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to West Cancer Center & Research Institute, 2001 State Drive, Corinth, MS 38834.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.