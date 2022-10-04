Arrive Alive Tour visits Lane College campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — The nation’s #1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event makes a stop on one local college campus.

Arrive Alive Tour partnered with Lane College to educate students on the impacts of driving while impaired.

With the help of high-tech simulators, students experienced real life dangers without real life consequences.

Participants seen what a drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated would feel like.

“You know, to understand it’s actually playing with life,” said Lane College Staff Member Gregory Talbot. “In real life, you can cause danger not just for yourself, but for other people.”

Organizers hope the tour continues to create life-long safe driving habits.

