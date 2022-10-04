Funeral service for Mattie B. Pate, age 75, will be Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Pate died Monday September 26, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mrs. Pate will be Friday, October 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Pate will lie-in-state at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922. Reply Reply all Forward