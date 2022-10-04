Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/22 – 10/04/22
-
Nia Parker
Nia Parker: Theft under $999
-
Erik Wise
Erik Wise: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest
-
Heather Bradley
Heather Bradley: Driving under the influence
-
Jason Henderson
Jason Henderson: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest
-
Penny Benson
Penny Benson: Violation of probation
-
-
Reginald Turner
Reginald Turner: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.