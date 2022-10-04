Mugshots : Madison County : 10/03/22 – 10/04/22

Nia Parker Nia Parker: Theft under $999

Erik Wise Erik Wise: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

Heather Bradley Heather Bradley: Driving under the influence

Jason Henderson Jason Henderson: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest

Penny Benson Penny Benson: Violation of probation



Reginald Turner Reginald Turner: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/04/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.