Savannah first responders sport pink badges for breast cancer awareness

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are sporting a new color while on duty. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Savannah Police Department and Fire Department are wearing pink.

“Bringing the pink patch project to Savannah,” said Savannah Police Department Chief Michael Pitts. “What it is is a nation wide collaborative of more than 800 law enforcement agencies and public service agencies. You design a pink patch for the year. Cancer is so much more treatable when it is caught early, so we are hoping that it sparks a lot of conversations.”

And that patch is on every police officer in Savannah. Corporal Austin King says their goal is to catch people by surprise, and get a conversation about early screening going.

“An almost instant conversation starter,” King said. “We have had it on for the last two days and can’t tell you how many conversations have sprung up just like, ‘Hey, what’s up with the pink badge?’ How early you identify and how early you start treatment is the key to success.”

Once that conversation is sparked, then you can buy your very own badge.

“Those patches are sold for a minimum donation of $10,” Chief Pitts said. “It raises a lot of money for a really good local organization, The Darryl Worley Cancer Treatment Center. We are so blessed to have that here in Savannah and we have people from multiple states that come here for cancer treatments.”

And both Savannah officers and firefighters say having the conversation about early prevention might just save someone’s life.

“It feels pretty good knowing that we are getting to make a difference in a different way than what we would normally do,” said Patrol Officer James MacDonald.

“Hopefully the public will realize, ‘Hey, maybe I need to get early screening,'” said Savannah Fire Department Shift Supervisor Daniel Sliger.

“Cancer is really serious,” said Firefighter Hayden White. “It is hard to detect. It is a scary thing and just like we fight fires, we want to fight cancer and eliminate it.”

You can purchase a pink patch and donate to the campaign at the following businesses:Mollie Mondays, Southern Threads, Talley’s Lock and Load, Windward Digital Media, and Daisy Dreams Floral.

For more news in the Savannah area, click here.