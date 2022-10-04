UT Gardens hosting Fall Plant Sale this week in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — UT Gardens is preparing to host their Fall Plant Sale at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson.

The event will not only have plants for sale, but will also be educational.

The plant sale will also feature a speaker, two tours of the gardens, and multiple lectures.

They aim to make this event educational and fun for all that attend.

Jason Reeves, Research Horticulturist at UT Gardens, speaks about how important the event is and their mission.

“You know our goal here at the UT Gardens in Jackson is to educate people, to teach them what does well in our area, and to get those good plants in their hands so they’ll go home and be successful in their own garden,” Reeves said.

The plant sale will take place beginning Thursday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.