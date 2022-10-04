WRAP launches campaign raising awareness on violent choking, strangulation

JACKSON, Tenn.–October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Wo/Men’s Resource & Rape Assistance Program (WRAP) is launching an awareness campaign.

Prior to Tuesday evening’s ‘National Night Out’ Block Party hosted by the Safe Hope Center and the Lambuth Area Neighborhood

Association (LANA), WRAP featured representatives from the Jackson Police Department, among others to speak on the dangers of strangulation.

Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Of those, one in ten will experience choking or strangulation by their partner or loved one.

“It’s also very surprising to learn when we were looking at these things that it takes less force to close the jugular vein and the carotid artery

as it does to pop the top off of a can of soda. So strangulation can occur, it doesn’t take a lot of force,” said Jenci Spradlin with WRAP.

As part of this campaign, WRAP has developed an informational brochure that provides information on the dangers of strangulation.