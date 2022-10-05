Habitat for Humanity talks ‘Aging in Place’ program for seniors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity seeks to help senior citizens through their “Aging in Place” program.

Jackson Habitat for Humanity has kicked off the program.

The program allocated state funds to support senior citizens by repairing their homes.

This program not only repairs their houses, but also includes add-ins such as hand railing, shower handles, front porch ramps, and other things that would increase accessibility in their homes.

Habitat for Humanity enjoys relieving some of the stress from older citizens and helping bring some comfort to their lives.

“The families we serve, as you have already heard, are extremely low income households,” said Habitat for Humanity Greater Memphis Area President and CEO Dwayne Spencer. “They could never do this work on their own and we just can’t abandon them.”

Moving forward, Habitat for Humanity plans to continue helping senior citizens with their homes.

