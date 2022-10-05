Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims

JACKSON, Tenn.– Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida including Fort Myers.

The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help.

Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jackson.

He says he was sitting in his office when he says he felt the need to give a helping hand to the victims of the hurricane.

“The Lord just kind of gave me a nudge and said, ‘Terry you got to be doing something about this hurricane relief. I had no earthly idea what to do and so I made contact with a church down in Ft. Myers. I figured since that’s where it hit, we would go directly to the center of it,” said Hunley.

The church Hunley contacted, gave him a list of items that were needed. Following the destruction of the hurricane, many items on the list are essential for Florida residents.

“Some of the items on the list are plastic bins, construction bags, tarps, bottled water, chainsaws, generatrs,” Hunley says.

On Tuesday, October 4, the church was given a 18 wheeler to pack full of supplies. Many churches and other foundations have also joined the effort.

“We have a few items in the gym and we’re just asking folks to bring them and call the church before you bring you items and churches especially we’re asking that they pack them at their church and bring them as one big delivery would be great,” Hunley says.

First Cumberland Presbyterian church is located at 1730 US- Highway 45 Bypass. Donations will be taken any time during the day until Thursday October 13.

“We have just been overwhelmed. We’ve come up with kind of a name for this and that’s ‘West Tennessee Loves Fort Myers’ and that’s what we’re just trying to just tag this as,” Hunley says.

The donations will be taken to Ft. Myers the night of October 13. If you’d like to donate, call First Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 731-664-1632 before bringing your items to the church.