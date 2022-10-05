PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour coming to Memphis in February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast.

Tickets for the PBR: Bluff City Classic go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

This is the fourth consecutive year PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck in to FedEx Forum.

The main event is set for February 18, 2023.

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com or the FedEx Forum box office.

Click here for more information.