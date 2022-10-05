Richard Lynn Smalley, age 72, resident of Middleton, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, September 29, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee.

Richard was born October 6, 1949 in Middleton, the son of the late Marlin Laverne Smalley and Ruby Luttrell Smalley. He graduated from Middleton High School, Miller Hawkins Business College in Memphis and Maharishi International University in Fairfield, Iowa. He served his country in the United States Army and was a paratrooper from 1969 until 1971.

Richard was employed as a real estate broker for many years. He also worked on the pipelines in Montana and was a manager and caregiver at Quinco in Bolivar before his retirement. He built his own house out of cedar cord wood and enjoyed pottery, jewelry and stained glass. He was an avid reader, especially of history and military books, and was an outdoorsman who loved camping, canoeing and collecting arrowheads.

Mr. Smalley is survived by two sisters, Dianne Mumford (Howard) of Hornsby, TN, Denese Smalley of Memphis, TN; two brothers, David Smalley (Barbara) of Middleton, TN and Jimmy Smalley of Hornsby, TN; two nieces, Bridget Smalley Roberts (Paul) of Saulsbury, TN and Sara Smalley of Memphis, TN; and his nephew, Mark Smalley (Christina) of Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Kay Smalley; his brother, Dwaine Smalley; and his nephew, Howie Mumford III.

A Celebration of Mr. Smalley’s life will be from 1 to 5 P.M. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10330 Highway 125 South, Middleton, TN 38052.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 1770 New Hope Road, Middleton, TN 38052.

