Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service.

For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories.

The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building Wednesday morning.

Lane will continue homecoming activities tomorrow with the Wild-N-Out Comedy Show followed by a Young Alumni Social.

Click here to see a full list of scheduled activities.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.